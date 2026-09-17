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'Fake alert': MEA dismisses claims after South African President Ramaphosa's illness sparks rumours

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 13:37 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 13:37 IST
'Fake alert': MEA dismisses claims after South African President Ramaphosa's illness sparks rumours

Cyril Ramaphosa Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ill health after the BRICS Summit sparked rumours about leaders falling sick, but India’s MEA dismissed the claims as fake

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to step away from public engagements after being advised to rest by his medical team has triggered a wave of speculation online about the health of leaders who attended the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has dismissed the claims as 'false'. The South African Presidency said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa would stay away from public engagements ‘due to ill health’. The 73-year-old president returned to South Africa from the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Monday and was advised by his medical team to ‘rest and recover’. The Presidency did not provide details about his condition.

Ramaphosa has asked the relevant ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements where possible, according to the statement. SA’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile has also been away from public engagements while recovering from a minor medical procedure. The Presidency’s official records show that engagements have recently been conducted on his behalf.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs, however, rejected those claims. Its fact-checking mechanism warned against what it described as ‘malicious posts’ and issued a ‘Fake Alert’ over the reports. It wrote, “We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!”

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Cyril Ramaphosa praises BRICS leadership

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday (September 13) praised India’s leadership as BRICS chair, saying New Delhi successfully united member countries to adopt the New Delhi Declaration despite concerns over whether consensus could be achieved. Speaking at a press conference following the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Ramaphosa credited all member countries for working together to reach an agreement, while specifically commending India for hosting the summit and steering the discussions. “In this BRICS Summit, we were able to adopt a declaration when many thought that we would not succeed in adopting a declaration. We did. In that regard, we congratulate all BRICS members, but also especially India for hosting a very successful BRICS Summit,” Ramaphosa said.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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