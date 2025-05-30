/Fact check report: BJP's 'Operation Sindoor' campaign and misinformation around it

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched an Operation Sindoor outreach campaign ahead of the Bihar State assembly election. Since the launch of the campaign, there has been several misinformation floating on social media. Certain social media posts and news coverage have claimed that the BJP intended to distribute vermilion to every household across India. Leading opposition party, INC Kerala, was quick to respond with a pun “One Nation One Husband”.

In response, Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit issued a clarification on May 30, 2025, stating, “Some social media posts and media reports are claiming of various decisions to mark the anniversary of Modi 3.0”

As part of the first anniversary of Modi 3.0, the party intends to launch its outreach campaign, but the party has not officially shared any details about the campaign. It indeed denied some of the news reports as fake.

The Operation Sindoor PR campaign is launched by the ruling political party to bolster the BJP's visibility and grassroots engagement at the onset of the Bihar state assembly election. However, the claims circulating that BJP workers intend to distribute vermilion to every household are false.