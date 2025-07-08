Eye on polls, Bihar Cabinet approves 35% reservation for native women in govt jobs

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Tuesday approved 35% reservation for women in government jobs in the state. The reservation can only be availed by women who are permanent residents of the state. Bihar already provides 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions. The decision was taken by the Cabinet that cleared 43 proposals, with significant focus on employment and youth empowerment.

The move assumes significance as it comes ahead of the state assembly elections and is being seen as a move to lure the women voters. “The second important decision related to general administration is that only women native to the state will be allowed 35% horizontal reservation on all posts in direct appointment in all government service cadres of Bihar state,” said Bihar Chief Secretary S Siddharth.

Cabinet approves formation of Bihar Youth Commission

The cabinet also approved the setting up of Bihar Youth Commission on Tuesday, which will advise the government on education and employment for youth in the state.

CM Nitish Kumar said the commission would coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment for the state’s youth.

“I am happy to inform you that with an aim of providing more and more employment opportunities to the youths of Bihar, training them, and making them empowered and capable, the state government has decided to constitute Bihar Youth Commission,” Kumar said in a post on X.

The commission will have one chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members, with a maximum age limit of 45 years. The decision has been taken just a few months before the assembly elections to blunt criticism from the opposition over lack of employment opportunities in the state.

In the run-up to the polls, Nitish has also announced a development plan for Punaura Dham, the revered birthplace of Goddess Sita, the wife of Lord Ram, in Sitamarhi district. The plan includes the construction of a grand temple for which the cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 882.78 crore.

Time for electoral sops, cash doles

On June 21, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that all elderly, disabled, and widowed beneficiaries will receive a monthly pension of ₹1,100, up from ₹400. The state government’s move is likely to benefit 1.10 crore people. The announcement triggered political rivals into making similar promises. Jan Suraj leader Prashant Kishor promised to raise the pension to Rs 2,000 if voted to power, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav claimed his party had already proposed Rs 1,500 and accused the government of acting under pressure

Nitish also announced a doubling of the honorarium for 1.4 lakh workers under his flagship Jeevika project, which connects with 1.4 crore Jeevika Didis across Bihar. Additionally, self-help groups taking bank loans above Rs 3 lakh will now pay 7% interest instead of the earlier 10%, with the state government covering the difference.

The moves reinforce Kumar’s focus on welfare schemes for women—a core segment of his support base. In recent elections, political parties across states have increasingly relied on cash schemes for women, with many implementing payouts after victory. The Bihar government is also likely to announce a cash scheme for women ahead of the elections.