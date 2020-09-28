Extradition of Kim Davy discussed at India-Denmark virtual summit

New Delhi raised the issue of extradition of Kim Davy or Niels Holck during the India-Denmark virtual summit on Monday. Kim Davy is the key conspirator of 1995 arms drop in Purulia district of West Bengal.

Joint Secretary (Central Europe) Neeta Bhushan, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told WION: "It was agreed concerned officials from both sides will be in touch with each other. Both sides will work for the early resolution of the issue."

In 2012, India decided to scale down ties with Denmark after a lower court in the country refused extradition of Kim Davy and the government refused to go for a further appeal.

In 2018, speaking to WION in Stockholm the then prime minister of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said, "These issues - we deal in the legal track. When I was PM in 2011, my minister of Justice took the decision to extradite him. But it was rejected by our courts. But now our director of general prosecution is looking into this. On political tract we will restart joint commission."