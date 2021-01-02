Expert panel recommends India's indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for restricted emergency use

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) expert panel on Saturday recommended approving restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin in India, said officials.



Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This is the second Covid-19 vaccine which has been recommended for emergency use approval to DCGI after Serum's locally produced Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield'

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Saturday again deliberated on the emergency use authorisation (EUA) application of the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm after it submitted additional data, facts and analysis subsequent to Friday’s review meeting, a source said.

(With inputs from agencies)