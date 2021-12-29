Exiled Tibetans in India protest the demolition of Buddha statue in Tibet

Dharamshala-based Tibet Watch has said that Chinese officials in Drago County in Tibet's Kham area dismantled a 99-foot Buddha statue and smashed 45 massive prayer wheels placed near Drago monastery.

According to a report released on Friday, the demolition was carried out by county chief Wang Dongsheng, a high-ranking official who was also implicated in the massive destruction of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy.

Tibetan activists in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday in solidarity with residents in Tibet's Kham Drago, calling on China to halt its "repressive tactics" in Tibet.

An activist from the Tibetan communities who took part in the vigil told ANI that Beijing ordered a widespread crackdown on citizens of Kham Drago, a province in Central Tibet, demolishing schools, Buddhist statues, and monasteries, in an attempt to "Sinicise" entire China-occupied countries.

According to the source, the destruction began on December 12 with "military soldiers strongly posted in the crossroads of its neighbourhood to prevent any type of protest."

According to the rights organisation, the statue was formally created with the full agreement of the local authorities for Buddhists' belief that it would prevent starvation, war, and possible disasters of fire, water, earth, and air.

At the time of dismantling, local Chinese authorities declared the construction documents fraudulent and stated that the statue's height was not permitted in the area.

According to one protestor, China is attempting to eradicate Tibetan Buddhism's cultural features. It's a way of homogenising and criticising Tibet as a whole.

East Turkistan and Southern Mongolia are also under its control.This is also an attempt to Sino-ize an exhausted China and Chinese-controlled territory.

(With inputs from agencies)