/Ex-Punjab DGP breaks silence after being booked for son's murder, claims 'Akeel was a drug-addict, harassed wife and mother'

Akeel Akhtar, son of former Punjab DGP (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in August. Before his death, Akeel recorded a video accusing his father of having an illicit relationship with his wife and alleging that his mother and sister were conspiring against him. A FIR was filed under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Mustafa, his wife Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law. Mustafa has now issued a response after being booked.

Mustafa said that filing an FIR does not prove guilt and said the real investigation will now begin. He expressed confidence that the truth will emerge soon. "The registration of an FIR absolutely does not mean that someone's guilt has been proven. The real investigation will begin now after the FIR is registered, and in a few days, the truth will come out before the public," he said in a statement. Mustafa also alleged “dirty politics and cheap thinking” behind the FIR, adding, “Those who got the FIR registered based on baseless allegations should also be prepared to face the law.”

