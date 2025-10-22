/Ex-Punjab DGP breaks silence after being booked for son's murder, claims 'Akeel was a drug-addict, harassed wife and mother'

Akeel Akhtar, son of ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, was found dead in August after accusing his family of conspiracy. An FIR was filed under BNS sections for murder and conspiracy. Mustafa denied the charges, citing Akeel’s long-term drug addiction and welcomed a full investigation.
Akeel Akhtar, son of former Punjab DGP (Human Rights) Mohammad Mustafa, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in August. Before his death, Akeel recorded a video accusing his father of having an illicit relationship with his wife and alleging that his mother and sister were conspiring against him. A FIR was filed under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Mustafa, his wife Sultana, their daughter, and daughter-in-law. Mustafa has now issued a response after being booked.
Mustafa said that filing an FIR does not prove guilt and said the real investigation will now begin. He expressed confidence that the truth will emerge soon. "The registration of an FIR absolutely does not mean that someone's guilt has been proven. The real investigation will begin now after the FIR is registered, and in a few days, the truth will come out before the public," he said in a statement. Mustafa also alleged “dirty politics and cheap thinking” behind the FIR, adding, “Those who got the FIR registered based on baseless allegations should also be prepared to face the law.”
According to The Indian Express, Mustafa said that, as per initial police findings, Aqil died of a buprenorphine overdose. He revealed that the family had been seeking treatment for Aqil’s addiction since 2007, including at PGIMER Chandigarh, but he repeatedly relapsed. Mustafa claimed Aqil began using drugs in Class 10 while at Welham Boys School and was expelled from several schools in Chandigarh. Over time, his condition worsened, leading to psychotic episodes, aggression, and violent behavior—including setting the family home on fire and harassing his mother and wife for money. Though the family had lodged multiple complaints against him with Panchkula police, Mustafa said they would withdraw them because he was their son. The former top cop added that the family had eventually arranged a separate rental home for Aqil’s wife and children due to his erratic behavior. He also alleged that Aqil attacked his security personnel and police officers and had turned to various drugs, including ICE. Mustafa stated his son would often record videos in a disturbed mental state and later contradict himself. He maintained that the family's struggle to manage Aqil’s addiction is well-documented and welcomed an official investigation.