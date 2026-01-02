/Ex Indian Air Force officer shot dead after asking sons to vacate house. Here's all what happened

Google Preferred
Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 13:45 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 13:45 IST
Representative Image

The murder happened after Yogesh's son came to know that their father was selling out his house and they were asked to vacate the premise.

In a shocking revelation regarding the retired Indian Air Force officer, who was shot dead in Ghaziabad, it has come to the fore that the plan to kill him was made by his sons. The victim, Yogesh (58), a native of Baghpat district, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on December 26 on his way back to his residence Ashok Vihar Colony in the Loni area.

The murder happened after Yogesh's son came to know that their father was selling out his house and they were asked to vacate the premise.

As soon as they came to know about the demand of their father, they allegedly hired a neighbour, Arvind (32), as a contract killer. Arvind later along with his brother-in-law, a police constable shot dead Yogesh.

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...

