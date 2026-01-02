/Ex Indian Air Force officer shot dead after asking sons to vacate house. Here's all what happened

In a shocking revelation regarding the retired Indian Air Force officer, who was shot dead in Ghaziabad, it has come to the fore that the plan to kill him was made by his sons. The victim, Yogesh (58), a native of Baghpat district, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants on December 26 on his way back to his residence Ashok Vihar Colony in the Loni area.

The murder happened after Yogesh's son came to know that their father was selling out his house and they were asked to vacate the premise.

As soon as they came to know about the demand of their father, they allegedly hired a neighbour, Arvind (32), as a contract killer. Arvind later along with his brother-in-law, a police constable shot dead Yogesh.