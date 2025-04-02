European Union's ambassador to India Hervé Delphin has said that India & the EU have "strong determination" to conclude the Free Trade Agreement and both sides continue the "high level political engagement" on it. The trade pact aims to deepen economic ties between India and the European Union, two of the world’s largest markets. The comments by the top EU diplomat to India comes at a time when US President Donald Trump plans to give details on his reciprocal tariffs, which many fear could dramatically impact the current global trading order. Ambassador Delphin pointed out that the, "global environment is accelerating negotiations" and while "reciprocal tariffs by US strengthens rationale for an India-EU FTA talks but it will not define them".

Negotiations for an India-EU FTA began in 2007 but were stalled in 2013 due to differences over issues like market access, tariffs, and intellectual property rights. Talks resumed in 2021 & got a major political push during European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's India visit in February along with her cabinet (college), when both sides announced that they plan to conclude it by end of this year. The EU is already India’s largest trading partner for goods, with bilateral trade reaching €124 billion ($130 billion) in 2023, and services trade adding another €45 billion ($47 billion).

"We would like to see the fruits of the harvest by the end of the year and the next India EU summit. This is what both Leaders have expressed during the recent College’s visit. The political level is fully engaged with regular contacts at the Ministerial level", the ambassador explained. He added, "EU FTAs are fully WTO compliant. They are positive and respected in the long term." The India EU summit will take place later this year in India, even as Brussels & Delhi come closer with aim to diversify to new markets. Both sides held the 10th round of FTA talks in March in Brussels as they worked to address key asks and respective sensitivities. Once concluded, it is expected to be the largest deal of its kind anywhere in the world, covering a market of over 1.8 billion people.

Giving his assessment on the talks, he said, " India-EU have made good progress in recent rounds on some aspects. Discussions continue on elements of a meaningful trade package that would be of mutual benefit". One of the key elements planned under the FTA is to promote EU investments in India’s manufacturing and infrastructure, and Indian investments in Europe’s tech and energy sectors. The ambassador highlighted, "EU Companies in general are keen to make investments in India. Addressing technical barriers would be an important incentive for them to step up their level of investment. And a FTA would be an accelerator for that."

While FTA is seen as a bold geopolitical move, both sides have been coming closer, to significantly scale up cooperation in clean tech, semiconductors, defence and security. The India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is seen key for that, as it enhances trade, strengthens supply chain, puts emphasis on semiconductors, AI, technologies among other things.