An IndiGo flight travelling from Visakhapatnam to Delhi encountered an engine failure on Saturday (Mar 28). The plane safely made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi police confirmed. According to the Fire Department, a call was received about the incident at 10:53 am.

According to an ANI report, citing Ministry of Civil Aviation sources, an emergency landing was made at runway 28 at the IGI Airport by at 10:39 am. The plane was carrying 161 passengers onboard. People on board were taken care of by the airlines and the DIAL Terminal operations team. The report added that all operations are normal now.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said that a technical snag was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 579 shortly before landing. The spokesperson added that the pilots requested a priority landing as a precautionary step and in accordance with the standard operating procedure. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary checks and maintenance.

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