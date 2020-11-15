End support to cross-border terror: India tells Pakistan

India asked Pakistan to end support to cross-border terror and reminded it how it has hosted terrorists including Osama Bin Laden.

In a sharply-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Pakistani leaders have never hidden the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists. India is not the only neighbour to be targeted as underlined by the statements of countries similarly targeted. Distant parts of the world have seen the terror trail lead back to Pakistan."

Highlighting the role Pakistan has played in supporting terrorism, New Delhi recalled, how Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Osama bin laden a ‘martyr’ in Pakistani parliament and admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in his country.

New Delhi also pointed out how recently Pakistani Science and Technology Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain "proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its Prime Minister" in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers died.

The MEA reaction comes after the Pakistani govt claimed that India and Afghanistan have been involved in many incidents in the country.

Dismissing the "futile anti-India propaganda exercise", MEA said, "the so-called claims of ‘proof’ against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination."

Adding, "This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan’s tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership."

Interestingly, Pakistan's allegations come even as the country increased it ceasefire violations at the line of control.



Earlier in the day Afghanistan also dismissed Pakistani claims. The Afghan foreign ministry "strongly" rejected the "allegations of the spokesman of the Pakistani Army claiming the use of Afghan territory against that country."

It reminded Islamabad that the "most important foreign policy priority" of the Afghan government is that "Afghanistan playing the role of a center of regional and international cooperation based on common interests, especially in the fight against terrorism".