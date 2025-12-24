/End of duopoly? India grants initial clearance to Al Hind and FlyExpress weeks after IndiGo disruptions

The Indian government granted the initial clearance to two airlines for operations. This move comes

weeks after the IndiGo Airlines fiasco, which stranded thousands of passengers in airports across the country. Delays and cancellations created chaos for flyers already in a dire situation. Al Hind Air and FlyExpress will soon take to the skies and the country will have more players in the aviation sector. This may also end the duopoly seen where IndiGo and Air India are currently controlling the domestic market with over 90% of the operations in their hands.

On Tuesday (Dec 23), Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu took to X to announce, "Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress."

"While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs in this week. It has been endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian Aviation which is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets in the world, owing to the policies of the government of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. Schemes like UDAN, has enabled smaller carriers Star Air, India One Air, Fly91 etc. to play an important role in the regional connectivity within the country and there is more scope for further growth."

IndiGo disruptions

Airports across India have Indigo airline passengers frustrated due to delays and cancellations. Over 1,232 flights have been cancelled in November 2025. For now, the airline says it is due to changes in FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations), which DGCA had revised in January 2024 and was to be implemented in a phased manner; that’s the very bug that bit the system and has caused the disruptions. Passengers were stranded at airports for hours; those planning to get to the airport have been receiving rescheduling notifications.

When it comes to FDTL updates, the airline has been highlighting that pilots need rest, and so these implementations are important and necessary. During the implementation period, the airline brought in additional dispensation to the revised FDTL norms; as a result, it also increased flights in the winter schedule. These cancellations may not be entirely due to the revised standards.



As the situation unfolded, the airline released a note which highlighted, “A large share of cancellations arose from crew, FDTL compliance and airport, airspace and ATC-related factors, many of which lie beyond the operator's direct control. And as a corrective measure, IndiGo informed that it will be “strengthening crew planning and rostering while adhering to FDTL norms. Enhancing coordination with ATC and airports to manage capacity constraints.”