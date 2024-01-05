India: Encounter on at South Kashmir’s Shopian district between forces and terrorists
An encounter between terrorists and security forces in underway in the Chotigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Security forces started the operation during the night hours after they received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night and while the search was going on, terrorists fired towards security forces resulting in a gun battle.
“Encounter has started at Chotigam area of Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Sources in the security forces say that 2 to 3 terrorists are hiding at the operation site. The operation that started early morning around 3 AM still continues with firing going on from both sides. Earlier, a group of terrorists had escaped from the encounter site in South Kashmir’s Hadigam Village in Kulgam district.
The operation is being carried by Jammu and Kashmir police along with CRPF and the Indian Army. The latest report coming from the operation site said that heavy firing was going on from both the sides as security forces believe that terrorists are hiding inside the house.