India: Encounter on at South Kashmir’s Shopian district between forces and terrorists

An encounter between terrorists and security forces in underway in the Chotigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Security forces started the operation during the night hours after they received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night and while the search was going on, terrorists fired towards security forces resulting in a gun battle.

“Encounter has started at Chotigam area of Shopian district. Shopian Police, Army & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Sources in the security forces say that 2 to 3 terrorists are hiding at the operation site. The operation that started early morning around 3 AM still continues with firing going on from both sides. Earlier, a group of terrorists had escaped from the encounter site in South Kashmir’s Hadigam Village in Kulgam district.