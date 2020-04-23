Eleven members of a family in Delhi test positive for coronavirus

Eleven members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in the densely populated Chudiwalan area of Jama Masjid in Delhi.

Among the infected are a two-month-old child and a six-year-old boy.

The entire area, including all nearby lanes, have now been sealed by the authorities.

One of the family members had returned from abroad and was found to be coronavirus positive. He is currently in a quarantine centre at Max Hospital.

The family of 18 members was tested in a private lab in Daryaganj. Out of them, 11 family members tested positive for the virus.

The government is now trying to identify all those people who came in contact with this family.

Meanwhile, Delhi has so far registered 2,248 coronavirus cases and 48 deaths. The number of hotspot areas in Delhi has increased to 90.

The total cases of COVID-19 in the country, including 77 foreign nationals mounted to 21,393, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday.

Of the total cases at least 16,454 are active, while 257 people have recovered and 681 people have lost their lives.