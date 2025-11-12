/ED raids at former Lodha developers director; fraud linked to over Rs 85 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting searches at 14 locations including his home and offices across India’s financial city Mumbai in a money laundering probe against former Lodha Developers Ltd director Rajendra Lodha. The complaint alleged fraudulent undervaluation and concealment in multiple land transactions. The search comes after an FIR was filed by Lodha Developers Ltd (now Macrotech Developers), alleging that Rajendra Lodha misused his position between 2013 and 2025 to defraud the company of around Rs 85 crore. He resigned after the company's ethics committee reviewed his conduct, an official said.