Economic Survey LIVE | President Murmu addresses Joint Session of Parliament

New DelhiEdited By: Wion Web DeskUpdated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

President Droupadi Murmu Photograph:(ANI)

The Union government is set to table the Economic Survey on Tuesday. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget document in the Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu`s address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.

31 Jan 2023, 11:18 AM (IST)
Stable, fearless and decisive government

Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams: President Murmu

31 Jan 2023, 11:16 AM (IST)
Self-reliant India is needed: Murmu

We will have to make an India which is self reliant, says President Murmu in her address to Parliament.

31 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM (IST)
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the Joint Session of Parliament
31 Jan 2023, 10:45 AM (IST)
PM Modi speaks at the start of the Budget session
31 Jan 2023, 10:16 AM (IST)
AAP to boycott joint address

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will boycott the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses in Parliament on Tuesday. AAP MLA Sanjay Singh, in a tweet, called her address "a bundle of false promises and false claims by the Narendra Modi Government".

31 Jan 2023, 9:40 (IST)
President Murmu to address joint sitting of Parliament first time

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time since being elected to the post. She will outlay the government`s vision for the current year.

The Parliament Budget session will commence from Tuesday and the Finance Minister will table the Economic survey. She will present the Union Budget on Wednesday.

31 Jan 2023, 9:38 (IST)
Budget 2023: Indian Railways might get 35 hydrogen, 500 Vande Bharat trains

The Narendra Modi government is likely to increase the rail budget and the focus will be on completion of projects. 

31 Jan 2023, 8:14 (IST)
Economic Survey will give a peek at what the Budget might look like

The Economy Survey is also expected to give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, which will be presented on Wednesday. The Economic Survey tabled in 2022 projected India`s GDP growth of 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23.

31 Jan 2023, 7:32 (IST)
What is an Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey document is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. It is formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. The document is meant to give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.

31 Jan 2023, 7:30 (IST)
Union Finance Minister to table pre-Budget document today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Parliament  on Tuesday after President Droupadi Murmu`s address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman