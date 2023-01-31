Economic Survey LIVE | President Murmu addresses Joint Session of Parliament
The Union government is set to table the Economic Survey on Tuesday. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget document in the Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu`s address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.
Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams: President Murmu
We will have to make an India which is self reliant, says President Murmu in her address to Parliament.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will boycott the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses in Parliament on Tuesday. AAP MLA Sanjay Singh, in a tweet, called her address "a bundle of false promises and false claims by the Narendra Modi Government".
President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Parliament for the first time since being elected to the post. She will outlay the government`s vision for the current year.
The Parliament Budget session will commence from Tuesday and the Finance Minister will table the Economic survey. She will present the Union Budget on Wednesday.
The Narendra Modi government is likely to increase the rail budget and the focus will be on completion of projects.
The Economy Survey is also expected to give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, which will be presented on Wednesday. The Economic Survey tabled in 2022 projected India`s GDP growth of 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23.
The Economic Survey document is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. It is formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. The document is meant to give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Parliament on Tuesday after President Droupadi Murmu`s address to the joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament.