In his keynote speech, Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the delegation with folded hands in a traditional ‘ namaste’ in the capital, New Delhi, for the Opening Session of the BRICS Business Forum. Highlighting India's role as the "pharmacy of the world," he emphasised "economic diplomacy," as the need of the hour.

Addressing the assembly, he stated, "BRICS today represents almost one-fourth of global trade. India is an important pillar of intra-BRICS trade. Engineering goods and electronics account for the largest segment of India's manufactured exports. India is also known as the pharmacy of the world. We see BRICS as an important market for these and other products that India seeks to take to the world as a trusted partner."