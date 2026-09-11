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‘Economic diplomacy need of the hour’: Piyush Goyal pushes for simplified trade at BRICS Business Forum

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 10:48 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 10:50 IST
‘Economic diplomacy need of the hour’: Piyush Goyal pushes for simplified trade at BRICS Business Forum

Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goya Photograph: (Credit: X/Piyush Goyal)

Story highlights

Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the BRICS delegation, emphasising economic diplomacy, market access, regulatory simplification, and India's role as a trusted exporter and the world's pharmacy.

In his keynote speech, Union Commerce and Trade Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the delegation with folded hands in a traditional ‘namaste’ in the capital, New Delhi, for the Opening Session of the BRICS Business Forum. Highlighting India's role as the "pharmacy of the world," he emphasised "economic diplomacy," as the need of the hour.

Addressing the assembly, he stated, "BRICS today represents almost one-fourth of global trade. India is an important pillar of intra-BRICS trade. Engineering goods and electronics account for the largest segment of India's manufactured exports. India is also known as the pharmacy of the world. We see BRICS as an important market for these and other products that India seeks to take to the world as a trusted partner."

Union Minister Goyal further urged BRICS member states and partner countries to open their markets, streamline regulatory procedures, and expedite consignment clearances.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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