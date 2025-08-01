/EC announces date for India’s vice presidential election days after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation: Full schedule here

This comes days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post on July 21, citing health reasons.
The Election Commission of India on Friday (Aug 1) has announced the schedule for the election of the next vice president of the country. The last date for making nominations is August 21, and the polling (if necessary) is set to take place on September 9 between 10 am to 5 pm. This comes days after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post on July 21, citing health reasons.
Full schedule of election for vice president of India:
Issue of Election Commission’s notification calling the election - August 7, 2025
Last date for making nominations - August 21, 2025
Date of the Scrutiny of nominations - August 22, 2025
Last date of the withdrawal of candidatures - August 25, 2025
Date on which a poll shall, if necessary, be taken - September 9, 2025
Hours of poll - 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Date on which counting, if required, shall be taken - September 9, 2025
(more details to follow)