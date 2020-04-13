Earthquake with magnitude 2.7 hits Delhi-NCR

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Sonipat, Haryana. Photograph:( Others )
This is the second consecutive day when people in the Delhi-NCR region felt the tremors.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region on Monday afternoon, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes.
Yesterday, An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in Delhi and NCR region on Sunday at 5:45 pm.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 3.5. The earthquake had a depth of 8 km at NCT Delhi.
Scores of people came out of their houses in fear, but there was no report of any injury or damage to property.