Earthquake with magnitude 2.7 hits Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region on Monday afternoon, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their homes.

This is the second consecutive day when people in the Delhi-NCR region felt the tremors.

Yesterday, An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in Delhi and NCR region on Sunday at 5:45 pm.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 3.5. The earthquake had a depth of 8 km at NCT Delhi.

Scores of people came out of their houses in fear, but there was no report of any injury or damage to property.