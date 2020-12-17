Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, nearby areas

Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of national capital Delhi on Thursday night.

Reports said people rushed out on the street. The quake was felt in nearby areas of the capital as well.

The National Center for Seismology said the medium intensity earthquake was centred in Rajasthan's Alwar area with tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measured 4.2 on the Richter Scale.

There were no casualties reported so far, although the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is trying to assess the damage.