/Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shakes Leh, Ladakh, no immediate report of casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale has hit the region of Leh, Ladakh. The epicentre was located at 36.71°N latitude and 74.32°E longitude, at a depth of 171 km. There hasn't been reports of any casualties reported so far.
The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised caution due to the possibility of aftershocks.
The comes after neighbouring Afghanistan was shook by an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale a few days back, highlighting seismic activity in the region.
(This is a developing story)