Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shakes Leh, Ladakh, no immediate report of casualties

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shakes Leh, Ladakh, no immediate report of casualties

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jan 19, 2026, 12:44 IST | Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 13:13 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shakes Leh, Ladakh, no immediate report of casualties

Representative Image

Story highlights

 The epicentre was located at 36.71°N latitude and 74.32°E longitude, at a depth of 171 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale has hit the region of Leh, Ladakh. The epicentre was located at 36.71°N latitude and 74.32°E longitude, at a depth of 171 km. There hasn't been reports of any casualties reported so far.

The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised caution due to the possibility of aftershocks.

The comes after neighbouring Afghanistan was shook by an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale a few days back, highlighting seismic activity in the region.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

Trending Topics