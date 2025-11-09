/Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Andaman Islands: NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck India’s Andaman Islands at 12:06 pm on Sunday (Nov 9). The quake was recorded at a depth of 90 kilometres in the Andaman Sea, 126 kilometres southeast of Diglipur, according to the National Centre for Seismology. No loss of life or damage was immediately reported.

“EQ of M: 5.4, On: 09/11/2025 12:06:28 IST, Lat: 12.49 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Andaman Sea,” NCS posted on X.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.5 on the Richter scale. While the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) stated the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.07.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are located at the top of one of the world’s most seismically active belts, which is categorised as Zone V seismic zone. The region includes northeastern India, the Andaman and Nicobar islands, parts of North Bihar, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttaranchal, and the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.