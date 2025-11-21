Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Earthquake measuring 5.5 hits Bangladesh, tremors also felt in India

Earthquake measuring 5.5 hits Bangladesh, tremors also felt in India

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 10:46 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 11:37 IST
Earthquake measuring 5.5 hits Bangladesh, tremors also felt in India

Representative Image Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Tremors were also felt in parts of West Bengal and Assam in India with the epicentre of the quake being 7 km from Ghorashal in Bangladesh.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Bangladesh at 10.8 am. Tremors were also felt in parts of West Bengal, Assam and Agartala in India. The epicentre of the quake was 7 km from Ghorashal in Bangladesh, at a depth of 10 km, according to United States Geological Survey .

In India tremors were felt in several places of south Bengal, including the state capital Kolkata. People rushed out of their houses and offices to safer shelters as soon as the tremor was felt.

Earlier today an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Pakistan, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

(This is a developing story)

