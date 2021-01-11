EAM Jaishankar to address UNSC on Tuesday

India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar will be addressing the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday. He will be addressing a meet on “Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts: International cooperation in combating terrorism 20 years after the adoption of resolution 1373”.

It will see all UNSC members speaking on 20 years of adoption of resolution 1373, which was adopted on 28th September 2001 in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in New York. It calls on UN member states to implement measures to prevent and counter-terror at home and around the world. The meet will happen via video conference and will start at around 7 pm IST or 8.30 am New York time (EST).

Tunisian foreign minister will chair the meet given that the country is the chair of the top body for the current month. Other key speakers will be Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov, Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, Michèle Coninsx. A presidential statement is under negotiation and is an anticipated outcome.

The development comes at a time even as India is all set to chair the Taliban sanctions committee and the counter-terrorism committee for the year 2022. The Taliban sanctions committee which is also a committee dealing with terror and counter-terror committee, the spotlight is expected to increase on Islamabad's lacklustre record on acting on cross-border terror.

India took over its two-year term at the UNSC as a "non-permanent" member from January 1. Last week India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla addressed a meet at the body highlighting New Delhi's commitment to the African continent.