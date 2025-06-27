/Drama before Bihar election: Prashant Kishore dares Rahul Gandhi to spend 'one night in Bihar village'

Ahead of the state election scheduled to be held in Bihar next year, an intense political drama was seen unfolding after Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor targeted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his stance on the Indian state. Ahead of the Assembly polls, Kishor accused Gandhi of token gestures rather than genuine political engagement. Speaking in an interview with the news agency ANI, Kishor challenged Rahul Gandhi to spend even a single night in a village in Bihar.

"Rahul ji keeps coming and going here, but doesn't undertake any Yatra. If Rahul Gandhi has ever spent even one night in a village in Bihar, let us know. If he can spend just one night in a village, we'll accept it," Kishore said. "Tum Delhi mein bethkar Bihariyo ke naam par haste ho aur yaha bethkar gyan dete ho (You sit in Delhi, laugh at Biharis then come here to lecture us)," he added.

Moreover, Kishore also took a dig at the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, for his remarks about the people of Bihar.

"In Telangana, their Chief Minister is Revanth Reddy. It's been two years since he became CM. Before that, he was in the TDP (Telugu Desam Party), and before that, he was in the RSS and the BJP. After becoming Chief Minister, he officially stated that doing labour is in the DNA of Biharis. Biharis are born to do labour work. Why did he say this? Because most of his rival KCR's officers had a Bihar background. So he was implying that Telangana is in a bad state because Biharis are running it. And to justify that, he added another statement saying it's in Biharis' DNA to do labour, and that's why KCR appointed them as bureaucrats," Kishore said. "You say Biharis are born to do labour work, and then come here and preach to us?" he added.

"If Congress apologised for the injustice done to Sikhs, then Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Biharis as well before campaigning in Bihar. If Biharis are only born for labour, then why are you coming here? Just go campaign in Telangana and get your votes there," the politician said.