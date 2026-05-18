/Dowry death in Noida? Young woman falls to her death, family says she was killed and thrown off balcony

Dowry greed claimed yet another life in India when a 25-year-old woman fell to her death on Sunday night. Deepika Nagar got married one and a half years ago and allegedly died after falling from the balcony of the third-floor apartment in which she lived with her in-laws in Greater Noida. Her father said that she was being mentally and physically abused for dowry and was beaten the same day. She had called him crying to inform him about it. Deepika's husband and father-in-law have been arrested in connection with her death. The incident happened late Sunday night in Greater Noida's Jalpura area, which falls under Ecotech-III police station limits. "Last night, information was received that a woman, who had been married for one and a half years, died after jumping from a rooftop," Shailendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida, said. He added that “necessary legal formalities are being conducted, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.”

Dowry death in Noida - Family alleges their daughter was being tortured

Singh further said that "the woman's husband, Ritick Tanwar, and father-in-law have been arrested" based on a complaint filed by the victim's family members. In his complaint, Deepika's father mentioned that her in-laws were dissatisfied with the dowry and were demanding Rs 50 lakh and a Fortuner car. He said that at the time of the wedding in December 2024, he gave Rs 11 lakh in cash, gold worth Rs 50 lakh, furniture and a Scorpio car. "Those beasts killed her last night. They killed her out of greed for dowry. For the past 10 months, she had been constantly telling us about her plight, but we kept trying to reason with her. Yet, it made absolutely no difference to them whatsoever," Deepika's father, Sanjay Nagar, told reporters.

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Deepika's family alleged she was killed and thrown off the balcony