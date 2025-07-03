/Double murder case in India's capital: Helper kills woman, her son in Delhi allegedly for being 'scolded'

An Indian woman and her son were allegedly killed by their house help in New Delhi for being scolded, police said on Wednesday (July 3). The police said that the case is from New Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area and the house help has been apprehended while he was on the run. The house help, who is the prime accused, was identified as Mukesh (24). According to police, the case surfaced when the woman's husband found the door locked and noticed blood marks on the staircase. Further investigation in the case is underway and the police is trying to probe if anyone else was involved in the case.



“The bodies of a woman, Ruchika (42) and her son, Krish (14) were found at their residence in the Lajpat Nagar-1 area. The suspect house help has been apprehended.,” the Delhi Police told news agency ANI. About the accused, the Delhi Police said, "He works as a driver/shop helper at the garment shop" which was run by the victim", police said adding that further investigation is underway.

How the case came to light?

A PCR call was received at 9:43 pm on July 2 from a resident of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar-I - named Kuldeep. He told that his wife and son is not responding his calls and the door is closed. He further added that there are blood stain at the gate and on the stairs. The police reached the location and the gate was forcibly opened. Dead bodies of a two were found. The woman was identified as Ruchika Sewani, 42 and son as Krish Sewani, 14. The police said that the main accused Mukesh is a permanent resident of Hajipur, Bihar; currently residing at South Delhi's Amar colony. He worked as a driver/shop helper at the garment shop owned by the Sewani family.