/'Do you really believe...': Trump questions US midterm results, revives voter fraud claims after Republican defeat

US President Donald Trump renewed baseless allegations of voter fraud on Monday (Nov 9), questioning the legitimacy of last week's midterm elections after Democrats swept both chambers of Congress in a crushing defeat for his Republican Party. This comes even as Trump's initial acceptance of the results. He also spent the weekend reposting various screenshots on Truth Social from users questioning Democratic turnout data and criticising the timing of late-night vote counts. During these reposts, he did not explicitly say the election was "stolen" or "rigged," but he amplified election-skeptic accounts. Now, he has said openly about election fraud.
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"Does anybody really believe that this 'Election' was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???" Trump wrote on Truth Social, alleging without evidence that large early voting "dumps" had made Republican victories impossible. "It's all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!" he added. The president has repeatedly made unfounded claims of election fraud, most notably following his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Trump also defended the results saying that he was not on the ballot personally. He explicitly claimed, "I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"
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US Midterm Elections 2026
The Republican Party lost control of both chambers of Congress in a major political shift midway through President Donald Trump's term. A widespread "blue wave" erased previous Republican majorities. In US House, the Republican majority of 218 seats was overturned. Democrats secured a substantial majority with 254 seats, while Republicans dropped to 162 seats. In US Senate, the Republicans lost their 53–45 upper-chamber majority. The Democratic caucus flipped seven seats in key Republican strongholds—including Texas, Ohio, and Kansas—to secure 54 seats, leaving the Republicans with 44 seats. In gubernatorial races, Republicans lost five major state governorships to Democrats, experiencing notable flips in heavily contested states like Texas, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, and Iowa.