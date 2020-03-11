DK Shivakumar appointed Karnataka Congress President

Congress trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar has been appointed as Karnataka Congress President on Wednesday.

"Congress interim president (Sonia Gandhi) has appointed D.K. Shivakumar as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)," said party`s general secretary K.C. Venugopal in a statement from New Delhi.

Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahmed have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

"Everyone is a team, I`m not alone. We all are together and we will work together," Kumar said after his appointment.

"Former chief minister Siddaramaiah will continue as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and opposition leader in the state legislative assembly."



MLC M. Narayanswamy and MLA Ajay Singh are the party`s new chief whips in the state legislative council and assembly.



The appointments to the party`s key posts came three months after Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned as KPCC president on December 9 owning moral responsibility to the party`s defeat in the December 6 by-elections to 15 assembly segments across the state.