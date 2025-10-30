/Digital arrest scam: Pune’s elderly couple loses Rs 1.2 crore; man dies due to shock

In a disturbing incident, a retired government officer died due to shock after being duped of Rs 1.2 crore in a digital arrest scam in Pune city of Maharashtra. On October 22, the 82-year old retired officer collapsed and died of shock after discovering that he and his 80-year old wife had been duped in a digital arrest scam. ‘Digital arrest’ is a type of cybercrime scam where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government officials to intimidate victims into sending money or sensitive information. Scammers use fear-mongering tactics, like claims of arrest warrants, frozen bank accounts, and involvement in illegal activities, to coerce victims into making quick financial decisions.

According to the investigators, the fraud took place in the months of August and September this year by conmen posing as Mumbai cyber police and CBI. The callers falsely accused the couple of being involved in a money-laundering case and claimed their Aadhaar card and bank account were linked to suspicious transactions. The scammers forced them to remain isolated at home — a tactic now infamously known as ‘digital arrest’ — by keeping their phone cameras on and constantly monitoring their movements. This happened for three days. And during this period, the scammers instructed them to deposit money in five different accounts.

The couple has three daughters who lives abroad and were not aware about this situation. It was only later when the couple realised they were scammed, informed one of the daughters who asked them to file a police report. The victim’s wife filed a police complaint who said that her husband was under immense pressure after they got to know that they lost all their life savings to a fraud.

Add WION as a Preferred Source