/Did Rahul Gandhi falsely claim that Arun Jaitley threatened him over farm laws? Late minister's son responds

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday (August 2), while speaking at the Annual Legal Conclave 2025 claimed that late BJP politician and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was sent to threaten him when he was protesting the three controversial farm laws. However, late Arun Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitley slammed the Congress leader, saying that his father passed away in 2019, while the protest against the farm laws started in 2020. In the same conclave, Rahul Gandhi also claimed that Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were rigged and Congress party has data to prove the same.

Speaking at the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, Rahul Gandhi said, “I remember when I was fighting against the farm laws, Arun Jaitley was sent to threaten me. He said, 'If you continue down this path, opposing the government and fighting us on the farm laws, we'll have to take action against you.' I replied, 'I think you don't know or have an idea who you're talking to. We're Congress people, and we're not cowards. We never bend; the superpower British couldn't bend us.'"

Slamming his for his statement and claiming that it is false, Rohan Jaitley in a post on X said, “Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020. More importantly, it was not in my father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view. He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus. If at all such a situation was to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today.” He also said that the Congress leader should be “mindful” while speaking about those who have passed away. “I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days which was in equally poor taste. Let the departed Rest in Peace,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi claims ‘Lok Sabha elections were rigged’

Speaking at the Congress Party’s legal conference, Gandhi claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was rigged. He added that the ECI is no longer acting independently and described the poll body as “dead.” Gandhi cited the example of one constituency where, according to him, out of 6.5 lakh voters on the rolls, 1.5 lakh were found to be fake. He also added that he has proof that he has proof of vote rigging. “The Lok Sabha election can be rigged and the 2024 Lok Sabha election was rigged,” Gandhi said while addressing party lawyers. He claimed the Congress had now gathered data and documents to back up its accusations. “We are going to prove this, we have data now,” he asserted. Gandhi also alleged that an independent investigation by the opposition found that the Election Commission of India is involved in a massive “vote theft” to benefit the ruling BJP and termed it “treason.”

Election Commission's response to Rahul Gandhi