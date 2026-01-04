/DGCA prohibits use of power banks for in-flight. Here's all you need to know

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned the inflight charging of power banks and their use with aircraft in-seat power systems following multiple incidents involving lithium batteries catching fire mid-air. In a recently issued Dangerous Goods Advisory Circular, the aviation regulator stated that power banks may no longer be used to charge portable electronic devices during flights.

As per the new rules, power banks and spare lithium batteries are permitted only in hand baggage and must not be stored in overhead bins. Passengers are also prohibited from charging power banks using the in-seat power supply systems provided by airlines, according to a report by news agency The Times of India. The move follows an incident in October in which a passenger’s power bank caught fire while an IndiGo flight bound for Dimapur was taxiing for departure at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. No injuries were reported, and the cabin crew swiftly extinguished the fire. Under the revised guidelines, airlines are required to report all lithium battery-related incidents to the DGCA and make inflight announcements informing passengers of the new restrictions.