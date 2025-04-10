A bomb threat call targeting two most prominent locations in India's Delhi, on Thursday (Apr 10), was declared a hoax by the police.

According to the police, security personnel conducted thorough checks around the popular landmarks the Red Fort and Jama Masjid upon receiving the threat at around 9:03 AM (IST).

Bomb Detection Teams (BDTs) and CISF swiftly carried out full-scale inspections, said the Delhi police. However, no suspicious objects were found, and the Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) declared the call a hoax.

Earlier in March, a bomb threat was reported at Delhi's Tamil Nadu Bhawan, which triggered an immediate response from the police and Delhi Fire Services. No suspicious item was found there either.

Hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools

Previously, the Delhi Police recently apprehended a juvenile for sending hoax bomb threats to over 400 schools in the national capital via email. This swift action brought an end to the series of alarming messages that had caused widespread concern. The police were able to track down the minor suspect.

The accused, who was a public school student, was identified and arrested following a thorough technical investigation by the Cyber Cell of the South District police.

The Delhi Police recovered a laptop and two mobile phones from the accused juvenile, which were then subjected to forensic analysis. This digital evidence confirmed the accused's involvement in sending threatening emails to numerous schools in Delhi.

The police used advanced technical methods to track down the accused, who had attempted to conceal his identity using anonymous and encrypted email services.

(With inputs from agencies)