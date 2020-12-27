Delhi's AQI remains in 'very poor' category

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remains in the `very poor` category on Sunday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall AQI stands at 370 in the morning hours.Meanwhile, the moderate fog has been observed in isolated parts of the national capital.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to re-establish over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh from December 29, said IMD in its bulletin today.

Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and a rise in pollution levels.An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.