Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category

Slight relief from air pollution as Delhi`s Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to `poor` from `very poor` category on Tuesday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The national capital`s overall AQI stands at 280 said Ministry of Earth Science`s SAFAR. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani on Monday said that the AQI of Delhi will be in the `good` or `poor` category up to January 02.

Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and a rise in pollution levels.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to SAFAR estimates updated at 8.29 am, most of the areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, and IIT-Delhi recorded air quality in the `poor` category. Pusa Road area has recorded Particulate Matter 10 at 189 which stands in the moderate category.