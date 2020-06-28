Delhi will not have 5.5 Lakh cases by July end, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that remarks made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in early June about the national capital reaching 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July had created "fear" among people

In an interview with ANI, Shah expressed confidence that Delhi will not have 5.5 Lakh cases by July end and added, there was no community transmission of the disease in the national capital.

Shah said a series of steps had been taken to contain the virus and multi-agency meetings had been held to improve coordination at various levels.

"Around the second week of June, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that by July 31 there will be 5.50 lakh persons infected with the virus. He said that there will be no place left, no beds left and the situation will be difficult. This created a lot of fear in the minds of people in Delhi. His estimate was based on figures. I do not want to go into whether the estimate was right or wrong. But a situation of fear arose and some people started mulling an exodus (out of Delhi)," said Shah.

Shah also referred to Delhi government`s decision about hospitals reserving COVID-19 beds only for residents of the national capital and said it was reversed. The Home Minister said even he is from outside Delhi. "Where will I go, if something happens to me. Delhi is the capital of the country. And people from different states stay here, come and go," he said, adding that a lot of people from neighbouring states stay in Delhi.