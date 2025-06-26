Delhi university syllabus controversy: Pakistan, China, Islam, and political violence to be dropped

Delhi University is at the centre of controversy again, as the Standing Committee on Academic Matters has dropped several proposed postgraduate papers in Political Science and Sociology, claiming to remove unnecessary glorification of Pakistan. However, this has drawn a significant backlash from the academic community, especially faculty members, with accusations of ideological interference and erosion of academic freedom.

Among the papers scrapped for revisions were “Pakistan and the World”, “China’s Role in the Contemporary World”, “Islam and International Relations”, “Religious Nationalism and Political Violence”, and one on corporate scams. A chapter on the Muharram procession in Mumbai was also replaced; these are done in the guise of reducing glorification of Pakistan in the wake of the Pahlgham attack. The committee has directed the department to revise and resubmit the syllabus with an India-centric approach by July 1.

The Vice Chancellor has reportedly emphasised the need to remove content that glorifies countries like Pakistan and China or focuses “disproportionately” on Islam. However, faculty members argue that this might result in a narrow world-view and limited understanding of geopolitics.

"It is imperative to study Pakistan in detail because, pedagogically, we need to train our students and foster scholarship on Pakistan, as it remains one of India's constant foreign policy challenges," said Dr Monami Sinha, member of the Standing Committee.