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Delhi Traffic Police warns of diversions across key roads on Oct 13: Check here

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 09:48 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 09:48 IST
Delhi Traffic Police warns of diversions across key roads on Oct 13: Check here

Delhi Traffic Police warns of diversions across key roads on Oct 13: Check here

Story highlights

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible traffic disruptions at 21 roads and junctions across New Delhi and Central Delhi on October 13 amid protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Commuters have been advised to plan journeys and allow extra travel time.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a major traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions across several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, (Oct 13). In a post on X, the Delhi traffic Police said that the notice was issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation amid protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. While no protest or march has been called on Oct 13, the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court are scheduled to hear multiple petitions, regarding recent anti-CEC protests and the removal of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

According to the advisory, traffic movement may be affected at major junctions and stretches across New Delhi and Central Delhi during the day. Police said dynamic route diversions and restrictions may be implemented depending on ground conditions to manage traffic. The traffic police aslo said diversions would be implemented dynamically, depending on the situation on the ground. Commuters travelling through the affected areas have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.

Motorists have also been advised to follow traffic signs and directions from personnel deployed on the roads. The advisory cautioned that traffic restrictions could change in real time as authorities assess the law and order situation.

The following stretches and junctions may witness traffic disruptions on Tuesday:

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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