/Delhi Traffic Police warns of diversions across key roads on Oct 13: Check here

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a major traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions across several parts of the national capital on Tuesday, (Oct 13). In a post on X, the Delhi traffic Police said that the notice was issued in view of the prevailing law and order situation amid protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. While no protest or march has been called on Oct 13, the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court are scheduled to hear multiple petitions, regarding recent anti-CEC protests and the removal of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

According to the advisory, traffic movement may be affected at major junctions and stretches across New Delhi and Central Delhi during the day. Police said dynamic route diversions and restrictions may be implemented depending on ground conditions to manage traffic. The traffic police aslo said diversions would be implemented dynamically, depending on the situation on the ground. Commuters travelling through the affected areas have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.

Motorists have also been advised to follow traffic signs and directions from personnel deployed on the roads. The advisory cautioned that traffic restrictions could change in real time as authorities assess the law and order situation.

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The following stretches and junctions may witness traffic disruptions on Tuesday: