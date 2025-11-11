A car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening (Nov 10) killed at least 8 people and set nearby vehicles ablaze. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation. The Home Minister also visited the spot and met the injured at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi. Delhi Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) invoking terrorism and the Explosives Act. The FIR includes Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which deal with terrorist acts and the punishment for supporting terrorism, a Delhi Police spokesperson said. Delhi Police has also detained the owner of the car identified as Mohd Salman.



Mohd Salman reportedly sold the vehicle to a resident of Okhla who then sold it to a person in Ambala. The car was then sold to a person from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The identities of the owners of the car is being investigated, in coordination with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to trace the transfer trail. The registration details of the car is out and it is with Haryana RTO.

A senior police officer told PTI that the blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car. The car had a registration number HR26CE7674, manufactured by Hyundai Motor India Ltd. It is a private LMV car running on Petrol/CNG, registered on 18 March 2014 in Gurgaon. The vehicle is not used for commercial purposes. The registered owner is Mohd Salman, residing at H.No. 631/21, Third Floor, Shanti Nagar, Gurgaon – 122001, which also serves as his present address. The car was previously insured with Acko, and the policy is valid until 21 October 2025.