/Delhi Red Fort blast: Did Umar Nabi purchase explosives from Haryana’s Nuh? Here’s what CCTV footage reveals

As the investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast and Faridabad terror module continues, CCTV footage has revealed the whereabouts of Dr Umar Nabi, the prime suspect in the terror incident, before the car exploded in the national capital, killing 13 and injuring dozens of others. Umar had been driving the Hyundai i20 that was involved in the deadly blast. Security forces on early Friday (Nov 14) demolished the family home of Umar after a DNA test confirmed his role in the Delhi Red Fort blast.

According to the footage, Umar had gone to Nuh (formerly known as Mewat), Haryana. His car, laden with explosives, was seen passing through the local toll in Firozpur Jharika, Nuh, during the early hours of Nov 10, the day of the blast. Umar is said to have purchased the fertilisers, which he used for making ammonium nitrate used in the explosive device, from there.

Umar reportedly purchased the material before the arrest of Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, also named as Muzammil Shakeel in some reports. Following Muzammil’s information, shop owners are being identified from whom the fertilisers were purchased that were used to produce large quantities of ammonium nitrate. Delhi Police Special Cell also conducted raids in Nuh.

Police had recovered large caches of explosives from rented premises in Dhauj village, Faridabad. Agencies also detained 15 more individuals, including five doctors and paramedic staff, were detained by the agencies on Thursday (Nov 13) during raids in more than 24 locations across Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier detained Dr Mohammad Arif from Kanpur’s Cardiology Institute. He was reportedly in constant touch with Dr Shaheen Shahid, a Lucknow-based woman doctor arrested from Faridabad. Shaheen has emerged as a key link between the Faridabad terror module and the Delhi Red Fort car blast.