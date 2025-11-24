/Delhi pollution protest turns violent: 22 arrested after chilli sprayed on cops, Madvi Hidma slogans raised

The Delhi Police on Monday (Nov 24) arrested 22 protesters after the demonstrations at the India Gate a day earlier turned violent. Several gathered to protest over toxic air in the national capital on Sunday, but the situation turned chaotic after the protesters allegedly used chilli spray on personnel deployed. People also raised slogans about Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, who was killed in an encounter last week.

Officials said that people were arrested after the tensions escalated during the protest, with multiple police personnel injured, prompting authorities to take legal action for assault on officers on duty. Two FIRs were registered, one at the Kartavyapath Police Station and another at the Parliament Street Police Station, by the Delhi police.

The protest was organised by the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air over the worsening air quality in Delhi. The group claimed that the Air Quality Index in the national capital has remained in the “severe” category and accused the authorities of using “cosmetic measures” like water sprinklers and cloud seeding instead of implementing long-term measures to combat pollution.

However, some protesters were heard shouting slogans, glorifying Madvi Hidma, one of the most wanted Maoist commanders in India. A native of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, Hidma, whose name had become synonymous with some of the deadliest attacks in the country, was responsible for at least 26 armed attacks against civilians and Indian forces. His killing marks a significant blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in recent years.

According to police officials, demonstrators gathered near the C-Hexagon stretch were repeatedly advised to move as they were blocking the route for ambulances and medical staff. However, they broke through barricades, moved to the road and sat down, forcing police to remove them. During the confrontation, several protesters used chilli powder and pepper spray on personnel, a senior police official told PTI.

“The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare,” the officer said, adding that three to four police personnel sustained injuries to the eyes and face. They were later taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and are undergoing treatment.