/Delhi police at Mamata's door: What is the 13-year-old case all about?

Delhi Police on Monday visited the Kolkata residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and served her a notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in connection with a 2013 case registered at Delhi’s Parliament Street Police Station.

A police personnel from Parliament Street Police Station reached Banerjee’s residence at 30B, Harish Chatterjee Street, in Kalighat, and served the notice.

Importantly, Banerjee has not been summoned as an accused in the case. She has been called as a witness, or a person with knowledge of the incident, with police seeking her statement to take the 13-year-old case forward.

Section 160 of the CrPC empowers police to require the attendance of a person who is acquainted with the facts and circumstances of a case for questioning during an investigation.

What is the 2013 case?

The case dates back to April 9, 2013, when Banerjee and then West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra visited the Planning Commission office at Yojana Bhawan in New Delhi for a meeting on the state's annual plan.

The visit turned chaotic when a group of around 125-150 SFI and CPI(M) activists surrounded the two leaders. The protesters were demonstrating against the custodial death of SFI leader Sudipto Gupta in Kolkata.

Although police reportedly advised Banerjee to leave through a VIP exit, she walked out through the main gate amid the protesting crowd. During the commotion, Mitra was allegedly pushed, his kurta torn and punched in the chest. He was subsequently admitted to AIIMS.

Banerjee had then alleged that protesters attempted to attack her with an iron rod and that Firhad Hakim had intervened to protect her.

Six people, including then SFI general secretary Ritabrata Banerjee and Delhi CPI(M) secretary PMS Grewal, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Why has Delhi Police approached her after 13 years?

The case is still pending before the court, and Delhi Police reportedly requires Banerjee's statement as a key witness to proceed with the investigation.

The timing of the notice has also drawn attention, coming weeks after Banerjee was detained by Delhi Police during a protest in the national capital on October 10.

On November 3, Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that Banerjee had not been formally detained during the protest but had only been removed from the spot. The matter is linked to a habeas corpus petition filed by the Trinamool Congress.



Banerjee is required to respond to the notice and appear before Delhi Police on the date specified, or respond through her legal representative, as applicable. If she does not appear, police may issue another notice. A notice under Section 160 of the CrPC does not, by itself, provide grounds for arrest.