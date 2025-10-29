/Delhi police arrest 'suspected spy' in major espionage operation; forged passports and documents seized

Delhi Police have dismantled a major espionage ring, arresting a prominent suspect in Seemapuri, a locality in the capital, officials said. The arrested individual, who has been identified as 59-year-old Adil Hussaini, also known by several aliases such as Syed Adil Hussain, Mohammad Adil Hussaini, and Nasimuddin, hails from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. He was arrested by the police in Seemapuri. Police believe Adil, along with his brother Akhtar Hussaini, was involved in sending confidential information to foreign entities and in acquiring multiple Indian passports using fraudulent documents. Authorities seized one authentic passport and two forged copies from his possession.

The investigation revealed that Adil had been in possession of a counterfeit passport and had traveled to various countries, including Pakistan. His frequent international travels, particularly to sensitive regions, and the discovery of fake documents, raised suspicions about his activities. According to law enforcement, Adil had visited several foreign countries in recent times, raising concerns over his motives. He is suspected of trying to collect critical national security information. His connections and movements are under extensive investigation, according to a senior police official.

Officials further disclosed that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other central agencies have been alerted and are collaborating to interrogate the suspect. They aim to determine the nature of his foreign travels and any potential links to foreign intelligence networks. Investigations are ongoing to assess whether Adil had external assistance or was working with foreign handlers.