Delhi, NCR witnesses light rain, thunderstorms; IMD issues orange alert for May 30

The Indian Meteorological Department has informed about light rain, thunderstorms, and powerful winds hitting speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour, with expectations of dust storms due to the high speed of wind. But it is usually maintained at 50-60 km/h. In Delhi, there is no significant weather activity. However, it cautioned about rain in the Southwest and Southeast part of NCR, such as Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Nuh, Alwar, Narnaul, Rewari, Palwal, Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Mathura.

There will be light rain with the intensity of 1cm/hr, with lightning and thunderstorms. The minimum temperature was registered at 29.0 °C and the maximum at 39.1 °C.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 29th May. The forecast shows an orange alert for May 30. According to the IMD, an orange alert indicates that residents should be prepared for adverse conditions.