/Delhi-NCR rains: Are schools closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram on Sep 3? Check for updates

Amid heavy rainfall that has resulted in a flood-like situation in many parts of Delhi-NCR, state and district authorities have announced a school holiday and postponed examinations on Wednesday (Sep 3). The move has been taken to ensure the safety of students. All government and private schools will remain closed in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad on Wednesday (Sep 3). However, there is no official statement yet regarding schools in Delhi.

Schools closed in Noida

According to the order issued by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate on Tuesday (Sep 2), a holiday has been declared for all students from Pre-Nursery to Class 12. The order applies to all council schools, government schools, aided institutions, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools, and Madarsa Board institutions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Schools closed in Ghaziabad

An official order issued for Ghaziabad by District Magistrate Ravindra Mandad and enforced by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) OP Yadav stated that all schools and colleges will remain closed on September 3.

“In view of the extremely heavy rainfall in Ghaziabad and to ensure the safety of students, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions up to Class 12 on September 3, 2025. Strict compliance with this order is mandatory,” the order stated.

Are schools closed in Gurugram?

While it is expected that schools will remain closed in Gurugram on September 3, no official notification has been released as of now. Although schools were closed on Tuesday (Sep 2), many continued online classes to cover the syllabus on time.