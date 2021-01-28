Delhi hit with a low intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitude

A tremor of 2.8 magnitudes has been felt in New Delhi, but there is no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’s National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of 15 kilometres, had the epicentre near West Delhi and struck at 9.17 a.m.

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

(With inputs from agencies)