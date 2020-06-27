Delhi following 'very aggressive' COVID-19 testing, conducted highest number of tests on June 26: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests in a single day on Friday and added, 20000 tests are being conducted daily.

"Delhi conducted highest no of tests in a singly day yesterday- 21,144. We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation," Kejriwal tweeted.

We have bought 4000 oxygen concentrators for #COVID19 patients: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/Md19aE4pXv — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020 ×

He also said that the Delhi government has bought 4000 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients, he said in a press briefing.

''In the last one week, the number of beds has increased significantly. There are 13500 beds present in Delhi now, of which 6500 are occupied,'' he said.