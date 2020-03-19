Defence Ministry signs Rs 880 cr contract for Light Machine Guns with Israeli firm

File photo Photograph:( Zee News Network )
The contracted Negev 7.62X51 mm LMG is a combat-proven weapon and is currently used by several countries, an official statement said.
The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed the capital acquisition contract with Israel Weapons Industries for procurement of 16,479 Light Machine Guns (LMGs) at a cost of Rs 880 crore with the approval of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The LMGs will greatly enhance the lethality and range of a soldier vis-a-vis the presently used weapon.