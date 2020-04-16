Death toll due to COVID-19 in India rises to 414; cases climb to 12380

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has soared to 12,380, and fatalities to 414, according to the Health Ministry data.

The Union health ministry has identified 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as potential hotspots.

As India is fighting the COVID-19 crisis with nationwide lockdown, doctors and healthcare workers are working day and night to minimise the damage due to the pandemic with constant checks on the patients, either through phone or video conferencing.



The threat of them catching the coronavirus and infecting their own families also looms large, due to which most of the doctors have given up going homes and have shifted to solitary accommodations.

Worldwide, more than 136,908 people have died from COVID-19 so far and the number of confirmed infections has reached 2,062,485.

