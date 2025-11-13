/Days before Red Fort blast, suspect Dr Shaheen Shahid planned to leave India, completed visa verification

As the probe into Delhi's Red Fort blast continues, WION has learnt that Dr Shaheen Shahid was applying for a visa. She was reportedly planning to travel outside of the country, and before that could happen, her role in the November 10 blast came to the fore. The professor of Al Falah University is a key suspect along with two of her colleagues, Dr Umar Un Nabi and Dr Muzammil Ganaie.

WION has accessed details; the police had taken her photograph for visa verification. This is the usual procedure for visa verification and was done on November 3, days before the blast.

The police have revealed that the three suspects, Dr Umar Un Nabi, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Shahid, were allegedly in constant touch through the encrypted messaging app. It was used to coordinate and plan their activities linked to the terror conspiracy. Investigating officials suspect that Umar, the man behind the wheel of the car that exploded on Monday, and his team used a red EcoSport car. The vehicle has been seized from Faridabad, but was used to transport and stockpile ammonium nitrate over time.